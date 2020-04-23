JPMorgan downgrades Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) to an Underweight rating from Neutral and Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) to Neutral from Overweight as it calls the car rental sector the worst positioned in the auto industry.

Analyst Ryan Brinkman points to the lack of travel and a sharp decline in used vehicle prices, which is likely to provide upward pressure on monthly depreciation per unit and downward pressure on margin and possibly liquidity.