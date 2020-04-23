JPMorgan downgrades Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) to an Underweight rating from Neutral and Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) to Neutral from Overweight as it calls the car rental sector the worst positioned in the auto industry.
Analyst Ryan Brinkman points to the lack of travel and a sharp decline in used vehicle prices, which is likely to provide upward pressure on monthly depreciation per unit and downward pressure on margin and possibly liquidity.
"Many companies have also instituted freezes on business travel and it could be some time (with low visibility into exactly how long) until consumers feel confident to resume levels of leisure travel similar to before the outbreak," writes Brinkman on the path ahead.Avis +5.17% premarket. HTZ -1.49%.