Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) reports U.S. same-store sales rose 1.6% in Q1 and international same-store sales were 1.5% higher. Both marks were slower growth than what was recorded last year.

Net income was up 31.2% during the quarter as a lower effective tax rate, higher royalty revenues from U.S. and international franchised stores and higher supply chain volumes padded the bottom line. Q1 operating margin was 39% of sales.

Domino's store count went up 69 to 17,089 stores during the quarter.

The company withdraws its two-to-three year outlook due to uncertainty around the pandemic.

Shares of Domino's are down 1.40% premarket to $378.39.

Previously: Domino's Pizza EPS beats by $0.72, beats on revenue (April 23)