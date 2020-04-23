700 employees at Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) will see pay reductions, according to an internal memo, while pay cuts of 15% to 50% will impact executives (from VPs to direct-report team).

The media giant's executive officers, which include mogul Rupert Murdoch as well as COO John Nallen, CLO Viet Dinh and CFO Steve Tomsic will go without pay until Sept. 30.

CEO Lachlan Murduch, who is forgoing his salary, wrote that the moves were needed so "to protect our full-time colleagues with salary and benefit continuation during the period we are most affected by the crisis."