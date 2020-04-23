Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) announces preliminary Q1 revenue and a business update in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q1 2020 net revenue is estimated to be ~$24.3M (+4% Y/Y).

The Company plans to reduce executive cash compensation and board fees by 20%, and 10% reduction for all other employees.

Axogen also completed an employee layoff of ~10% and implemented a hiring freeze.

On April 1, the Company suspended its previous 2020 annual financial guidance, due to uncertainty associated with COVID-19.

On April 21, 2020, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida dismissed a putative class action complaint filed January 9, 2019, against the Company alleging violations of the federal securities laws. The Plaintiff failed to state a claim upon which relief could be granted.

The Company will provide final results during its Q1 earnings call on May 6, 2020, at 4:30 pm ET.