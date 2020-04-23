Helix Energy's Q1 loss less than expected; shares +15%
Apr. 23, 2020 8:15 AM ETHelix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX)HLXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) +15.7% pre-market despite swinging to a Q1 adjusted loss, which nevertheless was less severe than analyst expectations.
- Q1 revenues, which rose 8.5% Y/Y to $181M, and adjusted EBITDA of $19.3M both topped estimates.
- GAAP results included a $6.7M goodwill impairment charge related to its Subsea Technologies subsidiary.
- Helix says results were held down by the seasonal slowdown in the North Sea and planned maintenance and regulatory inspections on five well intervention vessels carried out during the quarter.
- The company says it has cut capital spending and plans to adjust operations commensurate with the expected decreases in activity due to the coronavirus, but it still expects to generate positive free cash flow in 2020.