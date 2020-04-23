Colony Capital's (NYSE:CLNY) digital infrastructure platform forms Scala Data Centers S/A, a hyperscale data center platform based in Sao Paolo, Brazil, through the acquisition of assets from UOL Diveo.

CLNY rises 1.6% in premarket trading.

Upon closing of the acquisition, Marcos Peigo, currently an operating partner at Digital Colony, will also become CEO of Scala.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Scala is Digital Colony’s second investment in Brazil and fourth in Latin America, after acquiring Highline do Brasil in 2019, Andean Telecom Partners in 2017, and Mexico Towers Partners in 2013 through its affiliate Digital Bridge.

