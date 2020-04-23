Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) reported Q1 beats, citing coronavirus tailwinds but noting that the upside could be an offset against a more challenging H2 macro backdrop.

ARR was up 50% Y/Y to $837M.

Revenue breakdown: Subscription, $268M (+89% Y/Y); Support and services, $420M (-5%); Product and license, $173M (+28%).

The Q2 outlook sees $760-770M in revenue (consensus: $767.78M) and EPS of $1.18-1.23 (consensus: $1.21).

For FY20, Citrix expects $3.1-3.16B in revenue (consensus: $3.12B) and EPS of $5.40-5.60 (consensus: $5.42).

Earnings call starts at 8:15 AM with a webcast here.