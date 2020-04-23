Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) reports quarterly freight revenue fell 3% as positive business mix and core pricing gains were offset by lower volumes and decreased fuel surcharge revenue. Revenue per car was up 4.8% during the quarter.

UNP's operating ratio was 59.0% of sales vs. 61.8% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Union Pacific expects Q2 carload volumes to be down 25%. The company fully expects to maintain sufficient liquidity to sustain an extended period of lower volumes.

UNP +2.88% premarket to $151.30.

