BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) announced preliminary results for Q2 with total revenue of ~$559M (-6.3% Y/Y).

Maintenance revenue of ~$416M; a 12.1% Y/Y decline.

Snow revenue of ~$102M; a 46.5% Y/Y decline driven by meaningfully lower snowfall as compared to historical averages.

Land revenue of ~$314M; 11.3% Y/Y increase.

Maintenance land organic growth of 1.9%.

Development revenue of ~$143M, a 15.8% Y/Y increase.

Also, acquired three commercial landscaping companies in critical and growing markets.

Net loss of ~$21M, or $(0.20)/share, compared to net loss of $3.6M, or $(0.04)/share in the prior year.

Adj. EBITDA of ~$38M (-37.8% Y/Y), with the negative variance largely driven by the decremental margins due to the 46.5% lower snow revenue.

FCF of ~$59M compared to prior year of $34.2M.

Withdraws fiscal 2020 guidance and announces second quarter conference call for May 7, 2020.

"Organic Maintenance land revenue growth was the strongest since our IPO, cash flow was strong and BrightView is well positioned as we enter Q3." said Andrew Masterman, President and CEO.