Watsco (NYSE:WSO) reports sales rose 2% on a same-store basis in Q1.

The company saw 2% growth in HVAC equipment and other HVAC products.

The current run-rate for e-commerce sales expanded to 36% versus 29% at December 31, 2019.

On-line sales grew 12% on a 13% increase in the number of transactions.

Gross margin rate fell 50 bps to 24.6%.

Operating margin rate slipped 140 bps to 4.5%.

At March 31, 2020, the Company had $51M in cash, $156M in borrowings drawn from its $560M credit facility and $1.7B of shareholders’ equity.

