Disney's (NYSE:DIS) long-term rating is trimmed to A- from A at S&P. Ratings continue to be on "watch negative," suggesting another downgrade could come in the near term.

Fitch continues with an A rating, but negative outlook. Moody's continues at A2, with outlook stable.

In other news, Evercore continues with an Outperform rating on Disney, but cuts its price target to $125 from $165.

Earlier, BofA pulled Disney from its US 1 List.

Next in line for concerns is the dividend, currently $1.76 per year, and yielding 1.74% at the current price of $100.99. Shares are flat in premarket action.