Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) subsidiary Foamix Pharmaceuticals inks an agreement with an affiliate of Cutia Therapeutics granting the latter exclusive distribution rights to acne treatment Amzeeq (minocycline) topical foam, 4% (also FMX103 and FCD105, if approved in the U.S.) in Greater China.

Under the terms of the deal, Foamix will receive $10M in upfront cash, an additional $1M upon marketing approval of the first product in China and royalties on net sales.

Foamix will be responsible for product supply.