As expected, Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) says it's raising approximately $3.2B of new capital through a $1.2B private placement of perpetual preferred stock and $2B in new debt financing.

The company says it's raising the funds for financial flexibility and to strengthen its liquidity position.

Investment funds managed by Apollo Global Management and Silver Lake are providing the equity investment. Both will land board representation.

Expedia will hold off on dividends until the pandemic clears.

In C-suite news, Expedia names board member Peter Kern as its new CEO.

