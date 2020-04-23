PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) gains 1.8% in premarket trading after Q1 net income of $204M, or 74 cents per share, increased from $167M, or 59 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 EPS beats the average analyst estimate of 70 cents.

PHM experienced a material slowdown in consumer traffic and sales activity beginning in mid-March and withdraws 2020 guidance due to uncertainty over COVID-19.

The company says its focus is on minimizing future cash outflows associated with home construction, land development, land acquisition, and general operating costs, while maximizing cash inflows through home closings.

Q1 home sales revenue increased 14% to $2.2B, with a 16% rise in the number of homes closed to 5,373 partly offset by a 2% decrease in average selling price to $413K.

Q1 total revenue of $2.29B misses the consensus of $2.32B; increased from $2.00B a year earlier.

Q1 net new orders increased 16% to 7,495 homes; value of new orders rose 19% to $3.3B.

Quarter-end backlog increased 20% Y/Y to 12,629 homes with related backlog value up 21% to $5.6B.

Ended the quarter with $1.9B of cash, which includes $700M drawn on its revolving bank facility last month.

Previously: PulteGroup EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (April 23)