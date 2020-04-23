The pandemic has not just caused current "havoc" in things like live entertainment and sports broadcasting, it's also "threatening the long-term viability" of the advertising model, says Evercore.

Among those downgraded is New York Times (NYSE:NYT), with a rise in digital subscribers not enough to offset "significant pressures" in advertising. Also cut is Fox (FOX, FOXA), where ratings strength at Fox News won't be able counteract strong pullbacks in TV ad buying.

Downgraded for similar reasoning: Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAC) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA).

All of the above names were cut to Inline from Outperform.