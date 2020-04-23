Analysts are out with fresh looks at L Brands (NYSE:LB) with the retailer in a battle against Sycamore Partners over the Victoria's Secret deal.

Wedbush analyst Jen Redding (Neutral rating, $10 PT): "We believe the termination of the transaction could add liquidity and solvency risks to shares of L Brands, as the company potentially approaches a breach of the debt covenant, also has the highest debt balance ($5.5B) and interest liability ($350MM) among our covered companies."

Telsey Advisory Group's Dana Telsey: "The valuation and proceeds from the VS deal were somewhat underwhelming to begin with, in our view, and now the consummation of the transaction is uncertain. At the same time, it is difficult to envision a fully successful working relationship between the two parties as they bring lawsuits against one another, and the proceeds of the deal would have been welcome as retailers look to boost liquidity. We see Sycamore as a natural bidder, with few other interested parties likely to surface, particularly in light of the COVID-19 crisis. The transaction was also to bring significant leadership changes, including Chairman/CEO Les Wexner stepping down and Andrew Meslow becoming CEO of the BBW standalone company. With an array of uncertainties surrounding the eventual look and makeup of the go-forward business, the leadership team, and the unprecedented current retail environment, we maintain our Market Perform rating. On the incremental risk to the VS transaction, we are lowering our price target to $13 from $18 previously."

Bank of America: "We reiterate our Buy rating as we view Bath & Body Works as one of the best growth stories in retail and one of the few retailers likely to participate in longer-term secular behavior changes exiting the crisis. While we had a positive view of BBW as a standalone business, the price was so low that canceling the sale of Victoria’s Secret would not have a meaningful impact on the capital structure. The crisis may give VS an opportunity to exit unproductive stores and cut significant costs. Valuing VS at 2x EV/EBITDA leaves BBW trading below 4x EBITDA, which we view as a particularly attractive buying opportunity."