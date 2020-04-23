Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS) +6.6% pre-market after easily beating Q1 earnings estimates and maintaining its $0.625/share quarterly dividend.

Q1 revenues fell 13% Y/Y to $2.57B, as tons sold fell 2.2% to 1,469 at an average selling price of $1,742/ton vs. $1,958/ton a year ago.

Reliance says overall demand levels were healthy through most of Q1, and non-GAAP gross profit margin of 31.9% was above its estimated sustainable range of 28%-30%.

Q1 demand in non-residential construction - the company's largest end-market - was "solid," with ongoing strength in shipment volumes of carbon steel structural and tubing products; while some Q2 quarter projects are beginning to be deferred, the company is "cautiously optimistic" that demand trends will recover once construction activity picks back up after COVID-19 shelter in place orders are lifted.

Reliance says most of its locations continue to operate although at reduced levels as essential businesses, but it is making workforce reductions to right-size its operations to sustainable levels.

The company says it will not provide Q2 guidance due to the macroeconomic uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus.