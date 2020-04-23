KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) is on watch after an interesting call from JPMorgan out of the auto retail sector.

The firm pushes KAR up to an Overweight rating and assigns a price target of $19 (more than 50% upside).

Analyst Ryan Brinkman says the company's business activity could pick up as recessionary pressures build.

"There is likely to be an uptick in repossession volumes at auctions, as unemployed consumers fall behind on payments, and there is likely to be a short-term uptick in volumes also as rental car companies look to quickly de-fleet, perhaps to a greater degree than can be handled via their vertically integrated disposition platforms."