Expanding its presence in European industrial and logistics real estate, KKR (NYSE:KKR) acquires a stake in specialist developer Mirastar from M7 Real Estate.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

To date, KKR and Mirastar have acquired a 49K square meters of forward funding project in the Netherlands and aim to continue assembling a portfolio of assets and development projects in gateway cities across Western Europe.

KKR has acquired ~800K sqm of I&L space over the last two years across France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Ireland.

The investment in Mirastar was made through a European real estate fund managed by KKR.