Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) has entered into a $15M common stock purchase agreement and registration rights agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“LPC”).

Under the terms agreement, Daré will have the right to sell up to $15M of its stock to LPC over a 36-month period.

LPC will not engage in any direct or indirect short selling or hedging of the Company’s common stock. No warrants are being issued in this transaction.

The Company will issue 285,714 common stock in consideration for its commitment to purchase shares under the purchase agreement.