W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) reports volume rose ~7% and up 5.5% on a daily basis in Q1.

Adjusted gross margin rate declined 180 bps to 37.4%

Adjusted operating margin rate down 160 bps to 11.4%.

The company generated $244M in operating cash flow and returned $178M to shareholders through dividends and share repurchase during the quarter.

The company is suspending its FY2020 outlook and pausing share repurchases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

