Sasol (NYSE:SSL) says it expects its Lake Charles chemical project in Louisiana to swing to an FY 2020 EBITDA loss due to the decline in oil prices and reduced global demand caused by the coronavirus.

Sasol now expects a loss from Lake Charles EBITDA contributions of $50M-$100M vs. previous guidance of a profit of $50M-$100M.

CEO Fleetwood Grobler will donate a third of his salary for three months and take a 20% pay cut for five months, directors' fees will be reduced by up to 40%, and executive committee senior leadership and junior management will take salary cuts for eight months.

Also, the company says it has made progress on its business review to consider how it can be most effectively positioned in a low oil price environment, and that it aims to sustain liquidity headroom above $1B.