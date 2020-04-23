Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is on watch after JPMorgan moves to a Neutral rating from Underweight with a constructive view of the long term.

"We are attracted to Copart’s unique and entrepreneurial corporate culture and believe it is a technological leader in its field. We are also long-term attracted to Copart’s disproportionate exposure to the salvage car auction market, which is even more concentrated and less exposed to channel diversion than the whole car auction market," writes analyst Ryan Brinkman.

"We expect the salvage auction market to continue to exhibit above-average growth for at least the next several years, driven in part by an increase in miles driven and an increase in the percentage of insurance claims that result in an accident (including because of increasing cost to repair due to the growing complexity of vehicles)," he adds.

CPRT is seen trading below recent year averages, with some historically interesting opportunities.

Copart is still pretty well liked on Wall Street, with 7 out of 12 firms covering the stock in the bull camp.