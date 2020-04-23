Thinly traded nano cap Annovis Bio (OTC:ANVS) jumps 14% premarket on light volume in reaction to data from animal models of Alzheimer's (AD) and Parkinson's (PD) diseases that, it says, demonstrated efficacy of lead candidate ANVS401.

In the AD model, treatment with ANVS401, an inhibitor neurotoxic proteins tau and alpha-synuclein, lowered amyloid precursor protein and its fragments and the animals fully recovered memory, learning, fear conditioning and brain function. The data were published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions.

In the PD model, ANVS401 lowered α-synuclein levels and normalized gut motility. The data were published in the American Journal of Neurodegenerative Disease.

Development is ongoing.