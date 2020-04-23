Cowen's Andrew Charles says the firm is encouraged by the acceleration in U.S. comps to 7.1% by Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) over the last 4 weeks.

"We believe the stock's negative pre-market reaction reflects international comps down 3.2% (which seems to exclude the impact of temporary store closures) and the rescindment of 2-3 year guidance amid shares at all-time highs," notes Charles.

Shares of DPZ are down 0.88% premarket ahead of a conference call set for 10:00 a.m. ET.

Previously: Comparable sales fall below 2% pace at Domino's (April 23)