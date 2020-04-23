Credit Suisse's (NYSE:CS) Q1 net income was helped by higher commissions and fees, increased trading revenue, an income tax benefit, lower compensation and benefit costs, and lower G&A expenses.

In U.S. premarket trading, CS falls 1.5% . In Swiss trading, its shares are down 0.6% .

Those more than offset the increase of its provision for credit losses to CHF 568M (US$583M) vs. CHF 146M in Q4 and CHF 81M in Q1 2019.

The PCL boost was primarily driven by negative developments in its corporate lending portfolio, including increased drawdowns on loan commitments and the impact from the expected deterioration of macroeconomic factors across multiple industries under the new current expected credit loss methodology.

Q1 net interest income of CHF 1.53B fell 10% Q/Q and was flat Y/Y.

Q1 commissions and fees of CHF 2.93B rose 2% Q/Q and 12% Y/Y; trading revenue of CHF 927M jumped 63% Q/Q and 10% Y/Y.

Q1 compensation and benefit expenses were CHF 2.32B, down 11% Q/Q and 8% Y/Y.

General and administrative expenses of CHF 1.35B shrank 30% Q/Q and 5% Y/Y.

Credit Suisse chalked up a CHF 110M tax benefit in the quarter vs. CHF 361M expense in Q4 and CHF 749M expenses in Q1 2019.

Q1 net revenue of CHF 5.78B fell 7% Q/Q and rose 7% Y/Y.

Q1 net income of CHF 1.31B, or CHF 0.52 per share rose from CHF 853M, or CHF 0.33 per share, in Q4 and CHF 749M, or CHF 0.29 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

