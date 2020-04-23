In a measured return to producing tires again, Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) says manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Serbia will begin the process of reopening and ramping up production next week.

The facilities have been temporarily closed for approximately five weeks due to the pandemic.

The U.S. plants set to open back up are in Findlay, Ohio; Clarksdale and Tupelo, Mississippi and Texarkana, Arkansas.

The company also announced that the federal government in Mexico has now determined that Cooper's manufacturing plant there is a non-essential business, and is requiring Cooper to temporarily close the plant beginning April 28.

