Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) +1.4% pre-market after mostly positive Q1 results, as adjusted earnings broke even, adjusted EBITDA of $46.4M edged analyst estimates and revenues rose 11% Y/Y.

Coeur says gold sales represented a record high 74% of quarterly revenue, while its three U.S. operations - all of which continue to operate during the pandemic - comprised 56% of revenue.

The Palmarejo mine in Mexico was the top-performing operation in Q1, as gold production increased 10% Q/Q and generated $28.9M in operating cash flow; the mine is temporarily suspended due to the government's attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Q1 average realized gold and silver prices were $1,490/oz. and $16.63/oz., respectively, or 6% higher and 2% lower Q/Q.

The company says it began its largest exploration program in history, drilling ~20% more footage than the prior period and nearly 60% more than the year-ago quarter.

The increased exploration activity was primarily related to the expanded drilling program underway at Palmarejo and the ramp up in drilling at the Sterling and Crown deposits in southern Nevada.