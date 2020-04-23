"We can't go lower than 0% probability for Aducanumab," says Raymond James, downgrading Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Underperform.

"We think Aducanumab data are not strong enough for approval," says Citi, also downgrading to Sell. The team there says the FDA will typically ask sponsors to run two big clinical trials for big indicators like Aducanumab. What Biogen currently has, says Citi, are two incomplete trials, with one trending positive, and the other negative at the time of stopping.

Citi believes the FDA may ask for more data as an "out" without having to reject the drug. Their new price target of $240 is a Street-low, and suggest nearly another 20% downside .