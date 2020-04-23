CounterPath soars as it anticipates higher sales and improved profitability for FY20

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) jumps ~89% in pre-market after the company issues its Q4 and FY2020 guidance

"We experienced a solid uptake across our business this quarter while seamlessly implementing our own successful work from home policy using Bria to facilitate customer demand" said David Karp, Chief Executive Officer.

Hence, due to increase in orders and service levels, all of the Company's operations have been running at near full capacity.

For Q4 forecasts revenue of $3.6M - $4M, a growth of ~26% - 40% Y/Y; expects operating income of $0.4M - $0.8M, a turnaround from operating loss of $1M in Q4 2020.

For FY anticipates sales of $11.6M - $12M, a growth of 8% to 12% compared to fiscal 2019; expects narrower operating loss between $0.8M - $1.2M, compared to loss from operations of $5.2M for fiscal 2019.