Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) collects ~90% of office tenant rent an 96% of residential tenant rent for April as of April 20.

Tenants that represent ~6% of billings, including some that have paid April rent, have asked for some form of rent relief and the CLI is working with these tenants to create a payment plan.

Three of the company's four projects under construction construction in New Jersey have curtailed operations in accordance with an executive order signed by the state's governor.

Construction at the Charlotte, which is exempt from the order, continues.

Mack-Cali expects that if the delays are not too lengthy it will not materially affect its original delivery schedules.

The Emery at Overlook Ridge, a 326-unit apartment based in Massachusetts, has delivered 140 units, of which 46% are leased. The remaining 186 units are expected to be completed over the next six months.

The company's Residence Inn at Port Imperial remains open with average occupancy to date for April at 65%. The hotel has donated 25% of its rooms, not included in the occupancy percentage, for regional front-line workers and is providing them with meals.

CLI's two other hotels, Envue (wholly-owned) and the Hyatt (50% owned), have been closed for the month of April.