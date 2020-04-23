In sweeping analysis of the impact of the pandemic, BMO Capital Markets lowers price targets across the food service sector on its view that a recovery could take longer than anticipated.

"We do believe that the food service distributor stocks – SYY, USFD, PFGC and CHEF – have enough liquidity to withstand this unprecedented challenging environment and continue to position for market share gains when sales improve. However, we have little conviction in the duration for the need for continued social distancing measures and we see risk that a return to 'normal' takes much longer than expected, absent a vaccine, which could pressure a return to restaurant spend/eating out," advises analyst Kelly Bania.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) - price target lowered to $51: "Our model assumes that SYY returns to approximately peak sales levels in 2022-2023, growing at a rate 2-3x its recent historical average of ~3% beyond 2022, as we estimate SYY will take share as the restaurant industry recovers following the challenging period post-crisis. We assume that EBITDA margins are able to recover by 2022 to ~5.6%, still ~40bps below prior peak levels."

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) - price target lowered to $20: "We estimate USFD will take share as the restaurant industry recovers following the challenging period post-crisis. We assume that EBITDA margins are able to recover by 2022 to ~4.8%, in line with prior peak levels due to acquisition synergies."

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) - price target lowered to $29: "We estimate PFGC will take share as the restaurant industry recovers following the challenging period post-crisis. We assume that EBITDA margins are able to recover by 2022 to ~2.1%, still ~30bps below prior peak levels. Our EBITDA margin forecast assumes ~2/3 of prior synergy targets for the Reinhart acquisition by 2022."

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) - price target lowered to $14: "We assume that sales are down 80-90% for CHEF during the quarantine period. However, we are more bearish for CHEF in our base case scenario, as we assume CHEF’s sales will be slower to recover than the other three food distributors."

All four stocks are rated at Market Perform by Bania and team.