Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) says Q1 production fell 4% from a year ago and cuts 2020 production guidance due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

The miner says it is lowering 2020 diamond production guidance by 7M carats, platinum by 500K oz., palladium by 200K-400K oz., thermal coal by 4M metric tons, and Kumba iron ore by 3.5M-4.5M mt.

Forecasts for copper, Minas Rio iron ore, metallurgical coal and nickel production remain unchanged.

Anglo says it is implementing reductions of at least $500M in operating costs and $1B in its 2020 capital spending program.

"Anglo appears to be facing more impacts from COVID-19 as compared with peers both operationally, and in the case of diamonds, market based," says RBC analyst Tyler Broda while adding the company's balance sheet remains resilient.