WPD Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:WCOTF) provides an update on its Annamycin drug candidate.

The Phase 1 trial, completed along with its license partner, Moleculin Biotech, met its objective of demonstrating the safety of Annamycin.

Annamycin is intended for use in treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia ("AML”).

The primary safety signal was the absence of cardiotoxicity (potential damage to the heart), a serious and often treatment-limiting issue prevalent with currently approved anthracyclines.

Additionally, there were no serious adverse events and no dose limiting toxicities at any dose tested.