BioSig Technologies (BSGM +10% ) is up out the gate on the heels of results from laboratory studies comparing the antiviral activity of subsidiary ViralClear's merimepodib to Gilead Sciences' (GILD +2.2% ) remdesivir.

Cell cultures were pretreated with two concentrations of either merimepodib or remdesivir for four hours before SARS-CoV-2 virus was added. At hour 16, both concentrations of the former and the higher concentration of the latter significantly reduced viral production. At hour 24, both concentrations of both drugs significantly reduced viral production.

Additional studies are underway. ViralClear intends to launch clinical trials in COVID-19 next quarter (assuming FDA sign-off).