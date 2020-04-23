PMI: Fastest contraction in survey history

April U.S. PMI Composite Flash: 27.4 vs. 40.5 prior.

Manufacturing PMI 36.9 vs. 40.0 consensus, 49.2 prior.

Services PMI 27.0 vs. 35.0 consensus, 39.1 prior.

Chief IHS Business Economist Chris Williamson: "The deterioration in the flash PMI numbers indicates a rate of contraction exceeding that seen even at the height of the global financial crisis, with jobs also being slashed at a rate far exceeding anything previously recorded by the survey."

"The scale of the fall in the PMI adds to signs that the second quarter will see an historically dramatic contraction of the economy, and will add to worries about the ultimate cost of the fight against the pandemic."