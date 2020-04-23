Deals like Facebook's (FB +1.8% ) massive $5.7B investment into Reliance Jio usually don't work, Citi says, but in this case it likely has little risk to the downside.

"Prior attempts by wireless carriers to invest in software or software firm’s investments in wireless carriers usually don’t work,” analyst Jason Bazinet writes, but Facebook is likely more excited about the JioMart service as opposed to the network.

Facebook and Reliance had previously been discussing a multipurpose app similar to WeChat that would provide not only for communications but also for shopping (and JioMart), money movements, and travel booking.

The deal could put "modest, near-term" pressure on equity - but downside at Facebook is likely capped by the investment, as the company probably sees limited risk of other wireless users using the apps less, he says.