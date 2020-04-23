Chart Industries (GTLS +15.9% ) reported Q1 sales growth of 11% Y/Y to $321.1M; and orders were at $304.3M (-34% Y/Y).

Sales by segments: D&S East $70M (+1.9% Y/Y); D&S West $111.6M (-5.4% Y/Y); E&C Cryogenics $62.2M (+77.2% Y/Y); and E&C FinFans $80.7M (+14.5% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin expanded by 527 bps to 28.6%; and operating margin expanded by 573 bps to 7.3%.

Income from continuing operations of $22.3M during the quarter, compared to $7.7M a year ago; and generated $15M of free cash flow from operations.

Orders for medical oxygen critical care products increased by 34% Y/Y; and orders for our cryobiological product line increased by 14% Y/Y.

Company withdraws FY20 guidance due to uncertainty of the duration and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company reduced headcount by ~13%. The year-to-date actions had associated severance charges of $8M and are expected to result in $48.8M of annualized cost savings.

Previously: Chart Industries EPS beats by $0.06, misses on revenue (April 23)