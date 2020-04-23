Stocks rise following another ugly jobless claims number

Stocks open higher as U.S. jobless claims declined for the third straight week, perhaps indicating that the worst of COVID-19's impact on the labor market might be over; Dow +0.8% , S&P and Nasdaq both +0.9% .

Data showed 4.4M Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, down from a revised 5.2M a week earlier; still, the five-week jobless claims total is a breathtaking 26M, as state-wide shutdowns to contain the coronavirus caused production halts and mass job furloughs.

European bourses edge higher, with France's CAC +0.4% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% and Germany's DAX +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.5% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.2% .

In the U.S., an initial look at the S&P 500 sectors shows energy ( +2.6% ) leading the advance as WTI crude futures extend yesterday's rally, +22.4% at $16.87/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield up a basis point to 0.22% and the 10-year yield is down a basis point to 0.61%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 100.43.