Hollister Biosciences (OTCPK:HSTRF) has entered into a share exchange agreement dated April 22 among the Company, AlphaMind Brands Inc. ("TargetCo") and the shareholders of TargetCo (the "Definitive Agreement"), pursuant to which, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of TargetCo.

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Hollister will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of TargetCo in consideration for the 6M common shares (the "Payment Shares") pro rata to shareholders of TargetCo at a deemed price of $0.20 per Payment Share upon closing of the transaction.

Hollister will not be assuming any long-term debt; no new control position will be created and there is no change in management or the Board of Directors of Hollister in connection with the Proposed Transaction.

In addition, the Company will also issue 500,000 common shares at $0.12 per share to an arm's length consultant and additional 90,400 shares.