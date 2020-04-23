Amid the myriad of challenges of dealing with the pandemic, Jeff Bezos is back to being involved in day-to-day decision-making at Amazon (AMZN +2.1%), according to The New York Times.
In a departure from focusing on long-term projects, the CEO is said to be holding daily calls on the e-commerce's giant response to the pandemic, including some with government officials.
Bezos is also right smack in the middle of Amazon's short-term challenge of balancing soaring demand with keeping workers safe.
Shares of Amazon are up 24% over the last six weeks amid the stay-at-home reset in the U.S.