WarnerMedia (T -0.1% ) took some time late last night to reaffirm its commitment to the traditional theatrical movie experience, an attempt to clarify earlier comments from WarnerMedia boss John Stankey.

Stankey had pointed to the changes needed by a nimble organization due to COVID-19 theater closures, saying "This experience will change many things, including customer behaviors and expectations.

"We're evaluating our product distribution strategy, re-looking at volumes and the required support levels we need in a down economy. We're rethinking our theatrical model and looking for ways to accelerate efforts that are consistent with the rapid changes in consumer behavior from the pandemic ... Now our focus is on defining and leveraging the new normal across all of our operations."

And he pointed to the fact that Warner's Scoob wouldn't be postponed as with other releases, but come out on home video May 15, its original theatrical release date. (Universal's Trolls World Tour made a similar day-and-date move.)

But the company later rushed to note it was holding tentpole titles like Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 for a return to theaters.

"We are committed to — and are excited about — releasing Tenet in theaters this summer or whenever theaters reopen," Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff told The Hollywood Reporter. "We remain supportive of the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and are confident that our tentpole titles ... are exactly the type of films that will have people eager to return to theaters."