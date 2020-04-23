After a pause due to the pandemic, Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM) plans to fire back up production in Europe on May 18.

The automaker is looking at three British car plants and its factory in Slovakia for the restart in May. Output will also resume at JLR's central English engine factory in Wolverhampton and at a plant in Austria where the electric I-Pace is built, but no date has been set for the reopening of its British Halewood or Castle Bromwich locations.

"As countries are relaxing distancing guidelines and retailers are reopening around the world, the restart of production at our other plants will be confirmed in due course," reads a JLR statement.