Cowen keeps a constructive view on Outperform-rated Boston Beer (SAM -3.8% ) and hikes its price target to $490 from $400 to rep 20% upside potential for shares and stands well-above the average sell-side PT of $424.57.

Analyst Vivien Azer: "Looking ahead to 2Q, we are encouraged by the YTD shipment and depletion trends we've seen driven by Truly and Twisted Tea lines and raise our shipment estimate for the quarter to +15%, which embeds expectations for no contribution from keg sales. Meanwhile, though continued third-party capacity is needed to meet Truly demand, we expect some benefit from continued ramp of owned can lines."

Azer's 2021 EPS estimate of $12.25 EPS for SAM assumes ~9% shipment growth in 2021 (following ~15% growth in 2020) as well as continued margin expansion as SAM laps COVID-19 related costs and ramps its capacity.