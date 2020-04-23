Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) sinks 6.1% after warning that the COVID-19 pandemic could hurt future premium and fee revenue in its General Insurance segment and in residential and commercial real estate markets could lessen demand for title insurance products and services.

As a result, future revenue from title premiums and fees in the Title Insurance segment could decline, and conversely operating expense ratios could rise.

Financial market turmoil in the final weeks of Q1 reduced ORI's common stock portfolio; declines in fair value of the company's common stock holdings contributed to Q1 reported net loss and book value per share falling to $17.29 at Q1-end from $19.98 at 2019-end.

Q1 total operating revenue of $1.65B rose 9.7% Y/Y.

Q1 net loss of $604.8M, or $2.01 per share, compares with net income of $412.2M, or $1.37 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding investment gains/losses, Q1 EPS was 47 cents vs. 40 cents a year ago.

Q1 consolidated underwriting composite ratio of 94.9% improved from 96.0% a year ago.

Q1 consolidated net investment income of $114.1M increased 1.8% Y/Y.

Conference call at 3:00 PM ET.

