Citing macro uncertainties, Credit Suisse cuts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from Neutral to Underperform and lowers the target from $63 to $47.

The firm sees "risks to new business cadence" with a "steeper fall and slower path to recovery" than the valuation reflects.

JPMorgan downgrades Ceridian from Neutral to Underweight and drops from $48 to the Street-low $45 PT.

The firm notes CDAY's exposure to small and mid-sized businesses (about 40% of revenue) and the "rapid increase in unemployment."