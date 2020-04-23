Echo Global Logistics slides 10.8% post Q1 results

Echo Global (ECHO -10.8% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 2.4% Y/Y to $551M.

Truckload revenue increased 3.8% Y/Y to $367.8M and less than truckload revenue increased 1.9% Y/Y to $157.9M.

Transactional revenue increased 3.9% Y/Y to $428.4M whereas; Managed Transportation revenue decreased 2.6% Y/Y to $122.7M.

Net revenue margin declined 204 bps to 16.3%; Adj. EBITDA margin to net revenue declined 539 bps to 16.57%.

Truckload revenue share of total revenue increased 89 bps to 66.7% while Less than truckload declined 13 bps to 28.7%.

Total employee declined 5% Y/Y to 2,527 and Sales employees and agents declined 7.3% Y/Y to 1,646.

Q2 Guidance: Revenue to be between $450-500M.

2020 Guidance: Due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company suspends revenue guidance for the full year 2020.

