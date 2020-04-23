Arch Coal (ARCH -11.3% ) plunges to a 52-week low after posting a larger than expected Q1 loss on a 27% Y/Y decline in revenues and suspending its quarterly dividend due to ongoing uncertainty around the coronavirus.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $12.9M vs. $107.3M in the year-ago quarter, including a $700K loss associated with coal-hedging activities vs. a $13M gain a year earlier.

Arch says its metallurgical segment shipped 1.5M tons of coking coal during Q1 and achieved costs of $58.42/ton, near the bottom end of its cost guidance and driving a 17% Q/Q increase in per-ton cash margin despite appreciably lower sales realizations due to the weakening market environment.

Given the current market uncertainty, Arch is suspending volume and cost guidance but forecasts a $20M reduction in 2020 capital spending, mostly related to its thermal operations.

During Q2, Arch says it conducted a voluntary separation program which it expects to result in a 30% reduction in corporate staffing levels and should translate into annual cost savings of $6M in 2020 and $12M-$15M in 2021.