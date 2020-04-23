UBS lifts its price target on Kimberly-Clark (KMB -1.0% ) to $132 from $126, while keeping a Sell rating in place on a longer term look.

"With a greater % of the global population spending more time at home, we expect C-Tissue demand to remain above pre-COVID levels in FY20, but we assume personal care volume trends to normalize in coming months once pantry load is depleted. We expect delays in restructuring project and sales demand to boost FY20 free cash flow. The key unknown is margin, specifically how commodity deflation tailwinds and product mix nets against FX risk and plant overtime," summarizes analyst Steven Strycula on the cautious stance on KMB.

UBS isn't alone in the bear camp on Kimberly-Clark, but the average sell-side rating is Neutral.