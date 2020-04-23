More than $300M of Alliance Data System's (ADS +5.1% ) $404M provision for loan loss increase is due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

To bolster liquidity, ADS cut its dividend and suspended its share repurchase program.

Expects full-year 2020 will benefit from $150M of previously implemented cost savings and says additional expense savings are underway.

Suspends previous guidance.

Has over $1B of immediate liquidity in cash on hand and its revolver at parent level.

ADS is also tightening credit standards and is intensifying its stress testing in light of the current business environment.

Provision for loan loss rises to $665.9M during Q1 from $252.1M a year earlier; allowance for loan loss rises to $2.15B vs. $1.17B at Dec. 31, 2019.

Q1 core EPS of 75 cents compares with $3.79 in the year-ago period.

Q1 revenue of $1.38B increased 4% Y/Y.

Q1 credit sales of $6.10B fell 3% Y/Y; average receivables of $18.3B rose 9%.

Q1 net principal loss rate of 7.0% rose from 6.4% a year earlier and delinquency rate increased to 6.0% from 5.2%.

Air Miles reward miles issued of 1.32B increased 5% Y/Y, while reward miles redeemed of 994M fell 9%.

